Liquor, drugs, cash worth over Rs 25.45 crore seized so far

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The Election Department on Friday announced that the comprehensive efforts made by various agencies had resulted in the seizure of illicit liquor, drugs and cash valued at over Rs 25.45 crore in the state so far.

Sharing details, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said stringent action had been taken by the Police, Income Tax, Excise and Taxation departments, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the state after the imposition of the model code of conduct.

As a result, a total of Rs 4.33 crore unaccounted cash was seized. Of the total amount, Rs 71.21 lakh was seized by the police, Rs 81.19 lakh by the Income Tax Department, Rs 3.04 lakh by the Excise Department and Rs. 278 lakh by the DRI, he said.

In addition, various agencies had confiscated over 2,67,821 litres of illicit liquor that is valued at Rs 8.40 crore, he added. It included 1,75,140 litres of liquor (worth Rs 552.23 lakh) seized by the police and 92,669 litres (worth Rs 288.19 lakh) seized by the Excise Department, said Agarwal.

He said that a total of 5,844.44 kg of drugs and narcotics worth Rs 9.38 crore had been seized by the agencies.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.