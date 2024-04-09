Liquor, drugs worth Rs 10.5 crore seized in Haryana

Chandigarh, April 8
In order to ensure smooth and fair elections, various agencies are closely monitoring the sale of illegal liquor and drugs in Haryana. Illicit liquor and drugs worth over Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 3.62 crore cash have been seized in the state. Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said action had been taken by the police, Income Tax and Excise and Taxation departments, and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence.
