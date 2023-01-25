Liquor shop looted of Rs 6L

Yamunanagar, January 24
A group of people allegedly looted 59 boxes of liquor and Rs 6.19 lakh from a liquor shop in Chandpur Colony of Yamunanagar.
On a complaint of the contractor of the liquor vend, Mukesh of Guglo village, a case was registered against nine persons under the IPC and the Arms Act. In his complaint to the police, the contractor said attackers thrashed the staff and looted 59 boxes of liquor.
