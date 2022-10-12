Liquor smuggler’s 2 buildings razed

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 11

A joint team of the police and the civil administration demolished two buildings illegally built on government land in Kharkhoda area of the district here today. The buildings were allegedly built by Bhupender Singh, who is involved in around 20 cases of liquor smuggling.

Apart from arresting drug peddlers and liquor smugglers, the police were also cracking down hard on criminals financially, said SP Himanshu Garg. “No criminal is easily ready to leave the world of crime, that’s why the police are causing deep damage to their illegal businesses,” he said.

Today, two buildings built on government land by accused Bhupender, a resident of Sisana in Kharkhoda, were demolished. These structures were constructed on government land utilising the proceeds of liquor smuggling, the SP said.

“Scores of cases are registered against the Bhupender under the Excise Act at various police stations. He has also served jail terms in many cases, while many other are still pending,” he said. “The accused, however, does not desist from his antics and starts liquor smuggling as soon as he comes out of the jail,” he added.

A list of criminals who had acquired property in an illegal manner was being prepared, against whom strict action would continue in the days to come, the SP said.