Liquor worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Sirsa, 1 held

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 2

The police and the excise department jointly conducted an operation under a special campaign against drug traffickers and bootleggers across the district. Acting on a tip-off, the joint team seized a truck loaded with illegally transported English liquor worth Rs 40 lakh in Moriwala village under the Ding police station area.

Superintendent of Police Vikrant Bhushan said that the apprehended suspect had been identified as Pappu, a resident of Barwala, Hisar. An investigation has been initiated against him under the Excise Act. He said the suspect would be presented in a court for remand so that efforts could be made to identify others involved in the liquor trafficking network for further action.

The SP said the estimated value of the 7,800 bottles of seized liquor in the local market was around Rs 40 lakh. He said in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the district police and the Punjab and Rajasthan police authorities had set up a total of 32 checkposts in border areas and within the district to prevent drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

