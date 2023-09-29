Litigants suffer as lawyers continue strike for 3rd day

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, September 28

Thousands of litigants across the state suffered as work remained suspended at district courts across the state for the third consecutive day on Thursday, even though the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana withdrew the strike call on Wednesday.

The lawyers of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were abstaining from work in protest against the custodial torture of a lawyer in Muktsar district of Punjab.

Sources maintained that confusion prevailed over continuation of strike on Thursday, following which most of the District Bar Associations in the state decided to continue the suspension of work today.

“The decision to end the strike was taken in the late hours yesterday and it would have been difficult for the lawyers to prepare for their cases and resume work at a short notice. Hence, it was decided to continue the suspension of work on Thursday,” conceded Lokinder Singh Phougat, president of the District Bar Association, Rohtak, while talking to The Tribune.

As per legal sources, nearly 2,000 cases are heard at Rohtak courts per day, which means that around 6,000 cases could not be heard due to the suspension of work only in Rohtak district in these three days. Questioned about the grave inconvenience caused to the litigants due to the suspension of work, Phougat said it was necessitated due to the gravity of the situation.

“We understand that the litigants have to suffer due to suspension of court work, but we are compelled to resort to it as our concerns are not being addressed. We have been demanding the Advocates Protection Act in Haryana for a long time, but to no avail. Even district-level committees have not been constituted to look into the cases involving the lawyers,” he stated.

Lawyers admit that apart from the ordeal of the litigants, the pendency of cases also increases due to frequent suspension of court work, but they have no other effective option to get their concerns addressed.

“Suspension of court work may be justified only if there is a genuine reason behind it. Nonetheless, suspending work for trivial reasons adds to the ordeal of the litigants and makes the lawyers a laughing stock,” observes Rakesh Kumar Sapra, a prominent lawyer.

#Rohtak