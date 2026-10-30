Livasa Hospital announces 200-bed facility in Karnal

Livasa Hospitals, one of North India’s fast-growing healthcare networks, has announced its expansion into Haryana with the addition of a multi-specialty hospital in Karnal. This marks Livasa’s entry into the state.

The Karnal hospital is a nearly 200 bed, NABH-accredited multi-specialty hospital, supported by an experienced team of clinicians with a strong reputation for delivering quality healthcare in the region. Its advanced clinical infrastructure includes 60 critical care beds—comprising 45 ICU and 15 CCU beds—Advanced Cath Lab, MRI, CT scan, dialysis facilities, and a 24x7 Emergency and critical care department, enabling comprehensive care across a wide range of medical and surgical specialties.

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The hospital shall cater to patients across Karnal and Kurukshetra, Pipli, Panipat, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, and neighbouring districts. Patients will benefit from enhanced access to expert-led care across cardiac sciences, neurosciences, orthopaedics and joint replacement, renal sciences, gastro sciences, oncology, critical care, pulmonology, urology, and several other specialties.

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Commenting on the expansion, Shantanu Nalavadi, Managing Director, IndiaRF, said: “Livasa’s entry in Karnal marks another important step in our journey to build a strong regional healthcare network. We remain committed to building a strong regional healthcare network that delivers clinical excellence and greater access to quality healthcare across North India.”

Reflecting on this milestone, Anurag Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Livasa Hospitals, said: “Livasa Hospitals was established with a vision to create a healthcare network that delivers world-class clinical outcomes while remaining deeply connected to the communities it serves. The addition of our Karnal hospital strengthens our regional presence, bringing advanced medical expertise, cutting-edge technology, and patient-centric care closer to the people of Haryana. We remain committed to continuously raising the standards of healthcare delivery across North India.”

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Gladwin Nayyar, Facility Director, Livasa Hospitals, Karnal, added: “Every family deserves access to quality healthcare without financial strain. Our commitment is to provide affordable, dependable and compassionate care, closer to home.”