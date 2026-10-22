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Home / Haryana / Live-in couple consumes poison in Hisar; man dies, woman critical 

Live-in couple consumes poison in Hisar; man dies, woman critical 

They were found in an unconscious condition near the Balsamand branch canal

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:39 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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A 30-year-old man died while his live-in partner, a 32-year-old woman, was critical after both of them reportedly consumed a poisonous substance on the outskirts of Hisar town on Wednesday night.

As they were found lying in an unconscious condition near the Balsamand branch canal near Azad Nagar in Hisar, they were rushed to the Civil Hospital.

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However, the man, identified as Sachin, a resident of Kirmara village who was employed as security guard in the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), died during treatment. The woman, Manisha, who is married and has a 10-year-old son, was referred to the Medical College in Agroha in view of her critical condition.

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According to information, Sachin got in contact with Manisha about a year ago and they had been in a live-in relationship for about six months. Manisha’s husband serves in the Indian Army. The police have informed the families and are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

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