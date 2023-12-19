Live-in couple ends life by suicide

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 18

Monu (24), a resident of Samchana village in Rohtak district, allegedly ended life by suicide along with his live-in partner Nisha (19) of Hisar district.

As per the police and village sources, Monu and Nisha, who had been living together away from their homes for about a year, had returned to Samchana a day ago.

Both of them allegedly consumed poison, following which they were taken to the local PGIMS. They were declared dead by the doctors.

Investigating Officer Vinod Kumar said as per family members of Monu and Nisha, they took the extreme step as they were mentally distressed. The bodies of the deceased had been sent for autopsy.

