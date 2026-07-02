'Live-in' horror: Hisar man walks into police post, confesses to killing partner

A 32-year-old woman in a live-in relationship was allegedly stabbed to death by her partner at Shiv Nagar, Hisar, today.

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The deceased has been identified as Pooja, who was married but left her husband to be in a live-in relationship with accused Gaurav, 28.

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Gaurav walked into a police post and confessed to having killed the woman as he suspected that she was in contact with another man. Police sources said that Gaurav reached the Surya Nagar police chowki and told them, "I have killed Pooja."

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The police accompanied him to a rented house in Shiv Nagar, where Pooja's body was found lying inside a room. The police took the body in custody and sent it to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The sources said that the incident had taken place in the wee hours, when the couple had an argument that turned violent. They said Gaurav allegedly attacked Pooja repeatedly with a knife, inflicting multiple injuries on her neck, abdomen and back — which resulted in her death on the spot.

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They said Gaurav told the police that Pooja had been in contact with another man for the past five months, which led to frequent arguments between them. Gaurav works as an e-rickshaw driver and had shifted to the rented accommodation in Shiv Nagar around two months ago.

According to the police, Pooja had been married twice. Her first husband had died, after which she had married her brother-in-law. She had two sons from her first marriage and a daughter from her second marriage. Following the breakdown of her second marriage, she had started living with Gaurav, said the police.

The victim's mother, Sangita, alleged that Gaurav had pushed her daughter into illegal activities and claimed that he had acquired property soon after entering Pooja's life. The police said they would probe the allegations.

The police have arrested Gaurav and recovered the knife that was allegedly used to commit the murder.