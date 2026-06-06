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Home / Haryana / Livestock farmers to benefit as 10 veterinary facilities open in Yamunanagar

Livestock farmers to benefit as 10 veterinary facilities open in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:14 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Shyam Singh Rana at an event in Yamunanagar district.
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Haryana Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Saturday inaugurated newly constructed and renovated buildings of 10 government veterinary hospitals and dispensaries in Yamunanagar district during a function held at the Government Veterinary Hospital in Saraswati Nagar.

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With the opening of these hospitals and dispensaries, the livestock farmers of the district will have access to better and modern veterinary services near their area.

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Joint Director of the department and OSD Dr Dharmender welcomed the chief guest and briefed the gathering about the various animal husbandry and animal health programmes being implemented by the department in the district.

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Addressing the function, Rana said the 10 newly developed institutions include Government Veterinary Hospitals at Saraswati Nagar, Chahadwala, Chhachhrauli, Jagadhri and Kathgarh, and Government Veterinary Dispensaries at Ledi, Chamraudi, Munda Khera, Saranwa and Bahadurpur villages.

“A sum of Rs 337.16 lakh has been spent on the construction and renovation of these 10 buildings. These facilities will ensure better treatment and healthcare services for livestock across the district,” the minister said.

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He noted that livestock owners often had to travel to distant villages to seek treatment for their animals, resulting in delays in medical care. With the establishment of these facilities, farmers will be able to access veterinary services closer to their homes, reducing inconvenience and ensuring timely treatment.

Rana said the Haryana Government is committed to providing quality animal healthcare services and promoting livestock development across the state.

Director-General of the department Dr Prem Singh said the department is continuously working to expand and strengthen veterinary services across Haryana. He urged officers and employees to ensure that livestock farmers derive maximum benefit from various departmental schemes.

Deputy Director Dr Ranjit Singh Jadaun highlighted the department’s ongoing development works and animal husbandry schemes in the district. He said the functioning of the newly constructed institutions would further strengthen the delivery of animal healthcare services and improve facilities available to livestock farmers.

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