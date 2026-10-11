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Home / Haryana / Living India News fake sting case: Haryana CM Saini targeted ahead of Punjab polls, claim Kurukshetra police

Living India News fake sting case: Haryana CM Saini targeted ahead of Punjab polls, claim Kurukshetra police

The police have also shared some chats of the arrested people in support of its claims

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:27 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Various aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated based on this digital evidence. Pic: iStock
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The Kurukshetra Police on Sunday claimed that the Living India News channel was running a campaign against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to harm his reputation in view of the upcoming Punjab elections.

The police have also shared some chats of the arrested people in support of its claims.

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In a press statement, the police said that the five persons arrested by the Haryana Police for broadcasting misleading content featuring a fake live sting operation, were produced before the court on Sunday. To facilitate further investigation and examine crucial facts related to the case, the court ordered police remand of Living India News MD Atul Aggrawal and journalist Neetu for four days; anchor Sudesh Nain and editor Saurabh for three days; and driver Lovpreet for one day.

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Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police (SP) Chander Mohan stated that the investigation has uncovered significant details through WhatsApp chats exchanged between the arrested people. Various aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated based on this digital evidence.

“Preliminary investigations into the conversations revealed a well-planned campaign. The alleged objective was to target the state of Haryana and its Chief Minister in view of the Punjab elections, and to damage his reputation by creating and broadcasting content based on a fake video. The police are analysing WhatsApp chats, digital evidence, the authenticity of the video and other relevant records to verify these facts,” he said.

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The SP further stated that the investigation is being conducted with transparency, based on available evidence. During the police remand, the motive behind the fake sting operation, the intent to harm the Haryana Chief Minister and the state, and other critical aspects of the case will be ascertained. Subsequent action will be taken in accordance with the law, based on the facts and evidence that emerge during the investigation.

On Saturday, the Kurukshetra Police had arrested five persons over the alleged broadcast of a six-month-old video, recorded in connection with a personal matter between two individuals, as a “fake sting operation.”

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