‘Living together, child born’ enough for maintenance: HC rejects man’s plea to deny ex-wife alimony

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has held that an objection regarding the alleged subsistence of a woman’s earlier marriage, by itself, cannot be treated as sufficient to defeat her claim for maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC, particularly when the parties had lived together as husband and wife for a considerable period and a child was born from the relationship.

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Justice Mandeep Pannu made the observation while dismissing a criminal revision petition filed by a man against January 27 judgment of the principal judge, Family Court, Fatehabad, directing him to pay monthly maintenance of Rs 7,500-5,000 to the woman and Rs 2,500 to their minor son until he attained majority.

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The woman, claiming to be the petitioner’s legally wedded wife, had approached Family Court along with the minor child seeking maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC. She pleaded that the parties had married on December 12, 2015, according to Hindu rites and ceremonies and a male child was born from the wedlock. She further alleged that she was subjected to cruelty, harassment and repeated demands for dowry after the marriage, compelling her to leave the matrimonial home. Despite having sufficient means, the petitioner had allegedly neglected and refused to maintain her and the child. She had sought Rs 30,000 per month.

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The man, on the other hand, contested the claim, alleging that the woman had “suppressed material facts from the court”, as her earlier marriage was subsisting on the date of the alleged marriage with him. According to him, the subsequent marriage was, therefore, null and void in law. He also pleaded that she had earlier filed a maintenance petition on the same cause of action which had been dismissed in default, but this fact had deliberately been concealed.

The man further pointed out that he had already instituted proceedings under Section 11 of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, seeking a declaration of nullity of the alleged marriage, and the proceedings were pending before Family Court. He also asserted that the woman was an educated. had worked as a teacher in a private school and was capable of maintaining herself. He alleged that she had voluntarily withdrawn from his society without sufficient cause.

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Both sides led oral and documentary evidence before the trial court. The woman entered the witness box and produced documents relating to the alleged marriage, child birth and other supporting material. The husband produced documents to support his pleas regarding the alleged subsistence of her earlier marriage, dismissal in default of the earlier maintenance petition and pendency of proceedings challenging the validity of the alleged marriage.

After appreciating the pleadings and evidence, Family Court allowed petition. Appearing before Justice Pannu’s bench, the man contended that the alleged marriage was “void ab initio”, as it had been contracted during the subsistence of the woman’s earlier marriage without a decree of divorce from her first husband. He argued that she therefore did not fall within the definition of a “wife” for claiming maintenance

“The principal question which arises for consideration in the present revision petition is whether respondent-woman can be denied maintenance merely on the ground that her alleged marriage with the petitioner is stated to have been contracted during the subsistence of her earlier marriage and, therefore, according to the petitioner, she does not fall within the expression “wife” occurring in Section 125 of the CrPC,” Justice Pannu observed.

The bench made it clear that the question was to be examined in the backdrop of the admitted circumstances that the parties lived together as husband and wife for a considerable period and a child was born out of the relationship.

Justice Pannu added the petitioner was seeking to defeat the claim primarily on the basis of the alleged subsistence of her earlier marriage. However, in view of authoritative pronouncement by the Supreme Court, “such an objection by itself cannot be treated as sufficient to nonsuit a woman seeking maintenance under Section 125 of the CrPC, particularly when the surrounding circumstances and the nature and duration of the relationship are taken into consideration”.

Before parting with the order, Justice Pannu asserted the court did not find illegality, perversity or material irregularity in the impugned judgment. “Consequently, the present revision petition is dismissed. The amount of maintenance awarded by Family Court shall remain undisturbed,” the bench concluded.