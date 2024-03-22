Lobbying on for Congress ticket; infighting likely to harm party

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 21

Hectic lobbying is going on in the Congress over the allocation of party ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders of rival groups are pushing to get ticket for their loyalists, with all factions wishing to get the lion’s share in the allocation of party ticket. Political analysts say the BJP may not be able to manage a clean sweep by winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats of Haryana as it did in the last elections, but the Congress leadership has to pull up its socks and put up a strong fight. This contention is endorsed even by the Congress leaders.

“The Congress can get the benefit of the anti-incumbency factor only if its leaders sink their personal differences and put up a united fight against the BJP,” states former Haryana Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra.

But as per the analysts, there is a slim chance of such a drastic change taking place as the focus is not on the winnability of the ticket aspirants, but their proximity to the leader of their faction.

Party sources point out that as of now, a tussle is going on between former Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Shruti Choudhry and sitting MLA Rao Dan Singh for the Congress ticket from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency.

Curiously, Rao Dan Singh, who is a close confidant of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is also being pushed for the Gurugram constituency, from where former Haryana minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Yadav is also in the fray. Former BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh, who recently resigned from the party as well as the Lok Sabha and has joined the Congress, is likely to be fielded from Hisar. He seems to be a strong contender for the seat as he won it in the last elections. However, as per the party sources, Brijendra is also said to be keen on contesting for the Sonepat seat, though the Hooda camp is not supportive of the idea.

“Factionalism in political parties is an open secret and applies to the Congress as well. It suits the parties as long as their central leaderships are strong. As of now, the central leadership of the Congress is not as strong as it used to be. Hence, the prevalence of rival groups in the party and infighting among them may harm the prospects of the Congress,” observes Dr Rajendra Sharma, a professor of political science at the MDU in Rohtak.

