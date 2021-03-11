Local authorities to decide stubble rates: Puri

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 10

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said for the second-generation (2G) ethanol plant set up at Panipat refinery, the rates of the paddy residue, which would be used as biofuel, would be given to farmers on the basis of rates decided locally.

Needs 2L tonne paddy straw annually The plant’s feedstock requirement is of around 2L tonne paddy straw annually

Will be collected from around 90K farmers from 60-km radius through decentralised depots

The sourcing process will create around 1,050 jobs, thus boosting local economy

Will lead to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of about 3,00,000 MT

The Union Minister was interacting with mediapersons after the inauguration of the plant. He claimed that this plant would be extremely beneficial for farmers. It would also benefit the environment as it would prevent the burning of paddy straw and reduce greenhouse emission of gases.

Direct and indirect employment would be available to people due to its installation, he said, adding that its production would reduce the import of crude oil as well.

Apart from reduction in air pollution, the income of farmers would increase. He said more than 300 people would get employment with the setting up of this plant.

The 2G ethanol plant, based on the state-of-the-art indigenous technology, would turn a new chapter in India’s waste-to-wealth endeavours by utilising 2 lakh tonnes of paddy straw to annually generate 3 crore litre ethanol to blend with petrol. This is the first-of-its-kind plant in Asia.

The ethanol produced from this plant would be blended with motor spirit (petrol) to meet the Government of India’s target of 20 per cent Ethanol Blended Motor Spirit (EBMS).

The plant is 1.5 km from the Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex (PRPC) and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 909 crore.

It will generate over 200 direct employment opportunities for plant operation.

The project comprises Ethanol Production Units, Utility Generation Systems and will be a Zero Liquid Discharge facility.