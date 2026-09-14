Local heritage groups appeal to Rao Inderjit to rescue Ahirwal’s vanishing frescoes

Local heritage groups in Ahirwal have reportedly written to Union Minister of State for Culture Rao Inderjit Singh and also approached the Centre through the Haryana Chief Minister’s office, seeking intervention to secure state and central patronage for the region’s crumbling haveli frescoes, on the lines of the conservation attention Rajasthan’s Shekhawati belt has received over the decades.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Ahirwal’s tallest political leader and a descendant of freedom fighter Rao Tularam, currently holds charge of the Culture Ministry as Minister of State — a rare coincidence of political heritage and portfolio. Yet, ironically, little has moved on the ground to protect the very havelis and frescoes tied to his own ancestral lineage.

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Across Rewari, Narnaul, Mahendragarh and pockets of south Gurugram, mansions such as the Rao Tej Singh Haveli and Rao Sawai Singh Haveli carry frescoes tied to the rulers who trace descent from Jagatguru Vasudev Shri Krishan. The documentation by the grassroots initiative Ahirwal Heritage shows these murals span more than 120 sq km across havelis, homes and temples in southern Haryana, largely dating to the reign of Rao Tej Singh (1798-1823) — grandfather of Rao Tularam — who developed Rewari with such ambition that the town earned the sobriquet “London of Ahirwal.”

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Unlike Shekhawati, where merchant-funded patronage over two centuries produced the world’s largest concentration of painted architecture and a pending UNESCO tentative-list nomination, Ahirwal’s havelis have no comparable institutional backing. The fieldwork currently underway — photographing and cataloguing fading murals before they disappear — is being carried out by volunteers, not any state conservation body.

“We are losing our heritage brick by brick. The frescos are being destroyed and even the local youngsters are clueless about their heritage. Ahirwal needs patronage. We have met the CM and requested the same. We have urged Rao Inderjit to proactively get us sane patronage as Shekhawati, said local conservationist Rajan Yadav of Nangal Chowdhary

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In Narnaul, structures such as the Chhatta Rai Bal Mukund Das ki Haveli and Tripolia Gateway are nominally state-protected, but documentation points to encroachment and neglect. Only three monuments in the town carry ASI protection.

The heritage documenters argue the region’s own artistic idiom — rooted in Ahir Krishna worship and the courtly ambitions of Rao Tej Singh and Rao Sawai Singh — deserves protection in its own right, not as a footnote to Rajasthan’s better-known circuit.

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