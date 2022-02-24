Local polls: BJP chalks out strategy

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 23

Though the dates of urban local bodies’ polls are yet to be announced, the state BJP has started gearing up for the elections with deciding to send its top leaders in poll-bound municipal committees/ councils/corporations to meet the party workers for chalking out poll strategies.

A meeting of BJP leaders chaired by state president Om Prakash Dhankar was held here on Monday to discuss the upcoming polls management. “We have decided the tours of our leaders in the poll-bound urban local bodies areas to meet party workers there and discuss the election strategies in advance.” — TNS