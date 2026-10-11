Locality residents in Bhiwani protest over sewerage blockage, threaten to gherao office

Residents of the Teliwara locality in Bhiwani town complained that the sewerage system had almost collapsed resulting in overflowing of sewage water and alleged that the Public Health Engineering Department officials had failed to take remedial action despite repeated pleas by them.

They staged a protest under the banner of the Jan Sangharsh Samiti to highlight the problem. The protesters, including women from the locality, demanded immediate cleaning and repair of the sewerage system and warned that they would gherao the office of the PHED if the grievance was not redressed at the earliest.

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Addressing the protest, Samit convener Om Prakash and social activist and traders’ leader Devraj Mehta said the sewerage system in a street in Teliwara had remained dysfunctional for several days. The low-lying street gets waterlogged during rain, while overflowing sewage has added to the residents’ problems.

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They said the residents had repeatedly complained to the department’s officials, both in person and over the phone, but no permanent solution had been found. The protesters pointed out that several sewer covers were broken and a large pothole had developed near another cover which could result in any mishap especially when the street was flooded due to the overflowing of sewage water. The residents claimed that accidents had occurred in the area earlier as well.

They also expressed concern that stagnant sewage could lead to mosquito breeding and increase the risk of dengue and other diseases. They demanded that the sewer lines be thoroughly cleaned using machinery, broken covers be replaced and potholes repaired without delay. During the protest, the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) assured them that a machine would be deployed for cleaning the next day.

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Those who participated in the protest included Jyoti Chawla, Asha Rani, Sunita, Sarla, Shakuntala, Seema, Satpal, Avneesh Chawla, Shiv Kumar, Rajaram. They urged the department to act promptly to address the problem and provide relief from sewage overflow, waterlogging and the risk of accidents.