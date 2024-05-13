 Locals complain of poor amenities : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Locals complain of poor amenities

Sewage flows in Sector 12 in Panipat. Photo: Sukhjinder Saroha



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 12

Residents of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Sector 12 here have been grappling with the lack of basic amenities due to official apathy. The residents have been stuck between the HSVP and the Municipal Corporation (MC) to get their problems resolved.

Mahender Nath Bhutani, president, Swami Dayanand Park Society, said their residential sector has been divided into the jurisdiction of two bodies — HSVP and MC. He said the problems of the residents are caused by the fact that the sector comes under these two bodies.

Bhutani, who is also the vice president of Resident Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 12, said, “Sewage has been overflowing for a long time in the sector. I have filed multiple complaints in this regard with the authorities concerned, but to no avail. The problem has not been resolved due to corruption.”

“After getting a complaint, officials send a tanker and it drains out the water of sewer lines, but the sewerage system is not cleaned properly due to which the problem persists,” he added.

Bhutani said the sewage is accumulated in Swami Dayanand Park, which is being maintained by the housing society. Dirty water has damaged saplings and foul smell emanates from it.

“The tubewell had developed a snag and we appealed to the MC for a new tubewell, but to no avail. We collected Rs 1.03 lakh and got a new tubewell installed in the park. We have approached the local MLA, the Mayor and officials of the MC and the HSVP several times, but to no avail,” he said. Residents said they even filed complaints at the CM window, but nothing happened.

BR Taneja, a resident of Sector 12, said sewage overflow is the major problem in the sector. He said parking of school buses in residential areas is the biggest nuisance.

Taneja said, “DAV Public School is situated near to my home and school buses are parked in the streets. These buses break the sewerage lids and it is also the major reason for the choking of sewerage. Besides, hundreds of two-wheelers of school students can be seen parked along the roads during school hours.”

Virender Soni, a resident of Sector 12, said this is the oldest sector of the city, but people were forced to face problems for even basic amenities.

“It is the responsibility of HSVP to clean the sewerage system, while the MC is responsible for draining out rainwater and cleanliness. But the sewerage system is choked, and due to this the streets are indundated with sewage and rainwater,” he added.

KB Arora, another resident, said, “Herds of stray dogs can be seen roaming on roads in the sector. They pose a threat to the residents.”

