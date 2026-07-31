Locals criticise Sirsa police over lapses in theft probe

Sirsa police is facing fresh questions over its handling of a theft case after residents of Nanuana village accused investigators of failing to recover stolen valuables even months after arresting two suspects.

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The allegations come at a time when the district police has already faced criticism in recent months over alleged collusion in narcotics cases, adding to public scrutiny over the credibility of investigations.

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A delegation of villagers met Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Saharan on Wednesday, claiming that despite the arrests of two accused in a burglary reported on March 15, police have recovered only Rs 3 lakh in cash, while gold and silver jewellery allegedly worth several lakhs remains untraced.

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According to complainant Ajaib Singh, burglars stole around 20 tolas of gold, 45 tolas of silver, Rs 20,000 in cash and Canadian currency from his house in Nanuana village. An FIR was registered at Rania police station.

The family claimed they actively helped police trace the accused to Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir. However, they alleged that despite the arrests, investigators neither sought police remand of one of the accused nor made serious efforts to recover the jewellery.

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The villagers also questioned what they described as contradictions in the investigation. According to their memorandum, one accused allegedly told police that his accomplice had received part of the cash, while the other allegedly claimed that the stolen jewellery remained with the co-accused. Despite these statements, they alleged that no significant recovery has been made.

The complainants went a step further, alleging possible collusion between some investigating officials and the accused, and sought a fair probe under the direct supervision of senior officers.

The complainants said the case has raised serious questions over the investigation. They asked why the stolen jewellery had not been recovered despite the arrest of both accused, whether adequate police remand had been sought, and why the investigation had failed to lead to complete recovery despite the alleged disclosures made by the suspects.

Responding to the allegations, a Sirsa police spokesperson said SP Deepak Saharan had assured the victim’s family that dedicated police teams had been constituted to investigate the case. The spokesperson said efforts were on to recover the remaining stolen valuables and that the investigation was still in progress.