Locals oppose BJP candidate’s convoy at Palwal village

Palwal, May 10

The convoy of BJP candidate Krishan Pal Gurjar met with opposition from some residents at Amarpur village here on Friday.

It is reported that 30 to 40 persons gathered at the village bus stand and started waving black flags and raising slogans against the BJP candidate and the government.

It is claimed that the protesters, who raised slogans against Gurjar and his party, belonged to a farmers’ organisation.

Farmers of several villages had announced that they would oppose the BJP candidates and had been agitating for about 210 days.

They have been demanding access points near Mohna village to the upcoming expressway between Faridabad and the Jewar airport in UP.

It is reported that Gurjar was not present in the convoy vehicles at the moment. It was only his kin and supporters who were travelling from this route.

It may be recalled that residents of several villages have already announced the boycott of the BJP candidate in view of their unfulfilled demand for access points to the expressway.

