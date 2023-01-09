Located in secluded area, Hisar night shelter has few visitors

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, January 8

At a temperature of two degrees Celsius in Hisar last night, a number of homeless people, especially migrant daily wagers, were forced to brave the extreme cold in the open.

A family sleeping on a pavement in Hisar. Tribune photos: Ashok Kundu

The Hisar Municipal Corporation has set up a night shelter at Nav Jeevan Nagar, which is about 1 km from the bus stand and nearly 2 km from the railway station but as it is located in a less populated area away from main markets and public places, hardly any needy person goes there.

Sources said just one person went to the night shelter last night. An official of the Municipal Corporation said the odd location of the night shelter was a huge drawback even though it had adequate space and nearly 30 to 35 persons could stay at once.

Sunil Kumar, an official of the MC, who is incharge of the shelter home, said they had put up banners and posters at public places to inform people about the night shelter home. “We did not turn the Shanti Devi Dharamsala into a night shelter this year as its building is in a dilapidated condition. But, we have made arrangements of temporary shelter homes in Haryana Roadways buses by placing three buses each at the railway station, bus stand and Green Square Market,” he said.

However, Arun Sihag, a social activist in the Red Square Market, stated that there were nearly 30 persons who were working as daily wagers and rehri pullers who slept in the verandah of this market. He said a daily wager from Nepal had even died about 10 days ago as he was taken ill due to sleeping in the verandah.

A number of rag pickers and daily wagers have made pavements on roadsides their home by putting up thatched jhuggis as they have no other option. They said they had no idea about the night shelter home facilities in the town.

