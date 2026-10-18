Locked toilets, shut canteen expose poor facilities at Sirsa grain market

A visit by Haryana Trade Welfare Board chairman Rajesh Thakral to inspect facilities at the Sirsa grain market exposed gaps in basic amenities, with the canteen at the Kisan Seva Kendra found shut and the women’s toilet locked. Workers also complained about poor sanitation, alleging that cleaning was carried out mainly before visits by officials and political leaders.

Thakral and board secretary Yogesh Mehta visited Sirsa on Saturday to review mandi arrangements and paddy procurement. While inspecting the Kisan Seva Kendra, officials told them that the canteen staff had gone to refill a gas cylinder. After finding the women’s toilet locked, Thakral directed officials to keep it open. Market Committee officials said taps were often stolen from the toilets, while the workers complained of irregular cleaning.

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Questions were also raised over the chairman not visiting the new grain market on the bypass, where the government procurement of PR paddy was underway. He visited shops of the commission agents in the main market.

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Arhtiyas raise rent disparity

At a meeting with the traders and commission agents, issues related to paddy procurement, drainage and mandi facilities were discussed. Commission agent Sonu Babbar highlighted differences in booth rentals, saying smaller booths were charged Rs 30,000 annually, while larger booths paid Rs 600 for three years. He also pointed to different licence renewal periods and demanded uniform rules. The association sought sheds and larger shops at the new grain market on the bypass. The traders also raised concerns over alleged black marketing of fertilisers. Thakral assured them that their demands would be examined and issues taken up with the relevant departments. He said the government was committed to procuring every grain brought by the farmers, as per applicable rules, and urged them to bring properly dried paddy to avoid delays. Haryana Labour Welfare Board chairman Rohtash Jangra also assured the traders that their concerns would be raised with the departments concerned.