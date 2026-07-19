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Home / Haryana / Lok Adalat settles cheque-bounce cases worth Rs 97.30 crore in Haryana

Lok Adalat settles cheque-bounce cases worth Rs 97.30 crore in Haryana

Special Lok Adalat conducted simultaneously in all 22 districts and 38 sub-divisions of Haryana as part of efforts to promote amicable settlement of disputes

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:15 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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A spokesperson for the Authority said the Special Lok Adalat had also helped reduce the pendency of cheque dishonour cases before courts in Haryana. Representative Image/iStock
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A Special Lok Adalat held across Haryana on Sunday settled 9,590 cheque-bounce cases involving claims worth Rs 97.30 crore, providing speedy resolution to disputes under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

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Organised by the Haryana State Legal Services Authority, the Special Lok Adalat was conducted simultaneously in all 22 districts and 38 sub-divisions of the state as part of efforts to promote amicable settlement of disputes through the Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism.

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The settlements helped parties avoid prolonged litigation, reducing both time and cost involved while encouraging mutually acceptable solutions.

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A spokesperson for the Authority said the Special Lok Adalat had also helped reduce the pendency of cheque dishonour cases before courts in Haryana and reinforced public confidence in Lok Adalats as an effective and citizen-friendly mechanism.

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