Lokayukta orders personal appearance of HSVP head

Chandigarh, July 14

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma has ordered for the personal appearance of administrator, Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Gurugram, in the Kingdom of Dreams case, in which the HSVP is to recover more than Rs 300 crore.

Kingdom of Dreams is a live entertainment, theatre and leisure hub in Gurugram. On August 16, 2022, the Lokayukta had taken suo motu notice of the case after newspaper reports, including that of The Tribune, pointed out that crores of rupees had not been deposited by the lessee for long.

During a hearing on July 13, none from HSVP appeared before court. “Vide order dated April 20, 2023, this authority had directed administrator, HSVP, Gurugram, to remain present before this authority on July 13, 2023, at 10.30 am with complete instructions. A copy of the order was also forwarded to the chief administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, for compliance. However, today neither the status report/comments have been received nor anybody is present on behalf of the HSVP, Gurugram,” said Lokayukta in his order.

The order added, “Accordingly, one more but last opportunity is granted to the respondents for compliance of the order dated April 20, 2023.” The next date in the case is August 7.

Justice Verma had earlier observed that the case was “a glaring instance of maladministration on the part of the HSVP authorities or other concerned authorities, connected with such affairs”.

The HSVP had leased 5.66 acres in Sector 29, Gurugram, to M/s Great Indian Nautanki Company Pvt Ltd for a period of 15 years. The monthly rent was Rs 36 lakhs with the condition that the rent would increase by 10 per cent every three years. As on June 10, 2022, Rs 107.15 crore was outstanding rent against the firm. A show-cause notice was issued to the firm dated June 10, 2022, but the firm did not reply, which resulted in the termination of the lease agreement dated February 15, 2008.

Besides, a penalty of Rs 100 crore was also imposed on the firm under Section 16 (1) (b) of the HSVP Act, 1977, said a notice issued to the firm, dated July 7, 2022, as it neither paid the rent nor replied to show-cause notice.

The firm is also accused of “unauthorised occupation” of 1.34 acres of the HSVP land adjoining the auditorium leased to them. A notice was issued to the firm on June 15, 2022, under Section 19 of the HSVP Act, asking for paying damages of Rs 114.15 crore from 2009 to June 30, 2022, within 35 days, “failing which the same shall be recovered from you as arrears of land revenue”.

