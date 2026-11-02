‘Loktantra Bachao’ padyatra was to counter Opposition’s narratives: BJP state president

BJP state president Archana Gupta on Monday said the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra was being organised by the party to counter the misleading narratives being spread by the Congress over ‘vote chori’ in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the functioning of the Election Commission.

The BJP had planned three padyatras across the state, of which two had already been organised, while the third was scheduled for November 5 and would be led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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“The BJP is making people aware of the facts and countering misleading narratives,” Gupta said while interacting with mediapersons at the party’s district office, Karna Kamal.

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She was in the city to hold meetings with party office-bearers and MLAs to ensure the success of the padyatra. She also discussed the route plan and security arrangements with Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma and Superintendent of Police Karan Goel.

Gupta said preparations were underway at every level of the party organisation in view of the Union Home Minister’s visit. She emphasised the need for effective coordination among party workers and office-bearers at the state, district, mandal and booth levels to ensure that the event was conducted in a systematic and well-organised manner.

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Targeting the Congress, Gupta alleged that its leaders were making unrealistic claims and spreading misinformation among the public. She questioned Congress leaders over their concerns about India’s democratic institutions, alleging that they avoided parliamentary discussions and walked out of Parliament.

On the Congress’s allegations of vote theft, she said the country had witnessed 12 rounds of SIR of electoral rolls and questioned why the party was opposing the removal of alleged infiltrators and fake voters. She also raised questions over Congress MP Deepender Hooda’s reported remarks about receiving administrative assistance during the 2009 elections in Jhajjar.

She also criticised Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his political activities were influenced by foreign interests and accusing him of visiting India primarily for holidays. Gupta further referred to remarks attributed to advocate Prashant Bhushan regarding Bangladesh and Sri Lanka while criticising what she described as attempts to create political unrest.

She said every party worker played an important role in organisational growth and urged office-bearers to work with dedication and coordination while taking the government’s welfare schemes and the party’s policies to the people.