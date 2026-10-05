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Home / Haryana / Long-awaited Delhi-Karnal rapid rail corridor gets fresh policy push

Long-awaited Delhi-Karnal rapid rail corridor gets fresh policy push

Move paves way for planned development around proposed stations

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
karnal, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The long-awaited Delhi-Panipat-Karnal rapid rail project has received a fresh push with the Haryana Government formally including the corridor in its Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, raising hopes among residents that work on the project will gain momentum.

The Town and Country Planning Department, in a notification issued recently, amended the policy notified in 2016 to include the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System corridor among the Mass Rapid Transit System corridors eligible for transit-oriented development.

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The notification said the corridor had been approved by the state government on the recommendation of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation. Following a request from the corporation, the alignment has now been incorporated into the annexure of the existing policy.

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The project was initially planned from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Panipat. It was later extended to Karnal by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January 2020.

Karnal was included in the National Capital Region in June 2015, raising expectations of improved connectivity and modern infrastructure. Residents have since been awaiting direct rapid transit connectivity with Delhi.

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The proposed corridor will connect Narela, Kundli, Sonepat, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Karnal, besides other proposed and future stations.

In Karnal, the proposed stations include Karnal ISBT, Sector 7, Gharaunda and Kohand, with Karnal bypass listed as a future station. The Panipat section is proposed to have stations at Panipat city, Sewah and Samalkha, besides Sector 18 as a future station. The Sonepat section includes Ganaur, Murthal, Bahalgarh Chowk and Kundli, with Barhi and KMP as future stations.

The inclusion under the TOD policy is expected to provide a planning framework for development around proposed transit stations, including better connectivity, mixed land use and higher-density development.

“The inclusion of the corridor in the TOD policy means development around the proposed transit network can be undertaken within an established planning framework. It will save time and fuel for commuters travelling daily between Karnal and Delhi,” said social activist Anshul Narang.

Deepak Bareja, a local resident, said people in Karnal and neighbouring districts had been waiting for direct rapid transit connectivity with Delhi for years. “The notification is another step towards strengthening our hopes,” he said.

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