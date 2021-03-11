Long wait for blood bank at Panipat General Hospital

Even after 42 months of CM’s announcement, it remains in files

Long wait for blood bank at Panipat General Hospital

Bhimsen Sachar General Hospital caters to a population of 14 lakh people in Panipat district.

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 5

Even after 42 months of the Chief Minister’s announcement, Bhimsen Sachar General Hospital at the district headquarters is waiting for a blood bank to be set up. The 200-bedded hospital caters to a population of over 14 lakh people in the district.

Khattar had said at rally

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had made an announcement to set up a blood bank in the general hospital for the people during the ‘Jan Vishwash’ rally held here on January 1, 2018.

Our priority

It is our priority to make the blood bank fully operational in the hospital. Dr Sanjeev Grover, principal medical officer

Manpower must to start it

The blood bank can’t be started without manpower. A pathologist, processing technician, superviser, six lab technicians, trained staff nurse, councillor, social worker, class four employees etc are required to make the blood bank fully functional. Several letters have been sent to the headquarters for approval of the staff required for the blood bank. A senior official

Even a portion near the dialysis centre in the hospital building is ready, but the authorities are waiting for approval of the staff and equipment to make the blood bank operational.

The authorities had begun the process of setting up the blood bank in the hospital after the CM’s announcement, but, it still remains in files, sources said.The authorities had planned to shift the Red Cross blood bank to the general hospital and scores of correspondence were made by the authorities with the headquarters regarding this, but the proposal was not approved by the higher authorities, the sources added.

After that the process was restarted and it was decided that the blood bank would be established near the dialysis centre on the first floor and also demanded all equipment be provided to start the blood bank, the sources further said.

After regular reminders, the equipment for the blood bank was purchased around 6-7 months ago, but they are lying packed in a room, a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.

The blood bank can’t be started without manpower. A pathologist, processing technician, superviser, six lab technicians, trained staff nurse, councillor, social worker, class four employees etc were required to make a blood bank fully functional. Several letters have been sent to the headquarters for approval of the staff required for the blood bank, the official said.

Even the licence for the blood bank was not applied for as there was no pathologist posted in the general hospital, the official said.

Dr Sanjeev Grover, Principal Medical Officer (PMO), said it was their priority to make the blood bank fully operational in the hospital.

