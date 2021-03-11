Long waiting list, KCGMC to do surgeries in double shift

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 16

To overcome the pendency of surgeries, the authorities of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) has decided to conduct surgeries in double shift.

As per the authorities, all kind of surgeries except eye and neuro have a long waiting list of over a month presently. Eye and neuro surgeries have a waiting period of 10-15 days.

Due to this long waiting list for surgeries like general, elective, gynae, ENT, ortho and others, patients have to either wait for their turn or get themselves operated from private hospitals at exorbitant prices, said sources.

The authorities maintained that on an average, around 30 surgeries are being done daily at the KCGMC.

“Due to the long waiting list for surgeries, we have decided to start surgeries in double-shift mode. We are hopeful that we will conduct 60-70 surgeries daily in the coming days, reducing the backlog,” said Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, KCGMC.

“We are also making the duty roster for doctors and paramedical staff to clear the pendency. The first shift will be between 9 am and 3 pm and the second between 2 pm and 8 pm,” said the director.

The director said that as they have limited staff, they would somehow ensure the double shift runs smoothly.