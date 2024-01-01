Looking back 2023: CM Flying Squad conducted 2,236 raids and search operations in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

The CM Flying Squad has conducted a total of 2,236 raids/search operations throughout the year on various government departments/institutions and non-governmental entities.

As many as 454 cases were registered against those involved in food adulteration, 255 cases against those running illegal establishments, 321 cases of irregularities in various government departments, 187 cases of overloading/illegal mining and 108 cases of irregularities in government ration depots/mid-day meal stocks and black marketing.

In collaboration with the Electricity Department in Gurugram, the flying squad exposed electricity theft in a crusher resulting in a penalty of over Rs 3 crore.

In Faridabad, a factory producing illegal foreign cigarettes without licence was raided, seizing approximately 10 lakh cigarettes valued at around Rs 2 crore.

Additionally, actions were taken against corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, with arrests made in cases related to bribery in obtaining RC permits and NOC certificates.

Notably, raids were conducted in the Rohtak RTA office, resulting in the arrest of officials and employees involved in corruption. Till now, six brokers and three employees of the office have been arrested. During this, Assistant Secretary RTA was arrested and Rs 2.9 lakh bribe was recovered from him.

Further, under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, cases were filed against 185 individuals who caused revenue loss to the government by registering fake registrations in Bhiwani, Rewari and Narnaul.

In Sirsa, cases were registered against three government officials and 14 others for fraudulent claims in crop insurance under the Fasal Bima Yojana. In Panipat, embezzlement of about Rs 47.5 lakh by issuing fake bills without installing tube wells on Panchayat land was detected.

