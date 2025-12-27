Looking Back 2025: Drug menace continued to haunt Hisar

The menace of drug addiction and trafficking continued to cast a shadow on the region despite the police claims of cracking down on the illicit trade.

While the addiction-linked deaths were reported in the district, the Hisar police said their crackdown on drug traffickers and illicit liquor trade led to the arrest of 284 persons this year.

Sources in the state Health Department revealed that 20 persons died in the district till August due to addiction. The sources added that a couple of deaths occurred after August, but the health authorities were yet to compile the data. There was, however, a marginal decrease in the toll as compared to 2024 when 27 addiction-related deaths were reported.

Official data indicates that maximum deaths were reported in the 14-45 age group, as 17 persons in this age bracket died till August. Three of the victims were in the 45–55 age group.

Police sources said they have not compiled such data, though they confirmed two deaths related to addiction in Hisar police district.

Hisar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan said 148 cases under the NDPS Act, including 16 cases involving seizure of narcotics in commercial quantity, 117 in intermediate quantity and 15 small quantity, were registered in the police district.

“A total of 284 accused were arrested and contraband recovered included 6.680 kg opium, 2.098 kg heroin, 2,014 kg poppy husk, 222.300 kg of ‘ganja’, 309 gm of ‘charas’ and 23,714 intoxicating tablets, capsules and injections,” the SP said in a statement.

The police also identified some areas, including Ambedkar Basti and Peerawali village, which are notorious for narcotics trade and hooch-related activities. The SP claimed that sustained action in these areas had yielded positive results, particularly in Peerawali village and Ambedkar Basti. Focused enforcement drives were conducted in these areas throughout the year.

The police said at Peerawali village, 29 cases were registered and 63 drug traffickers arrested, while in Hisar’s Ambedkar Basti, 24 cases were registered and 53 accused arrested. The police also took measures to break the financial backbone of drug traffickers and attached their properties acquired from illegal earnings. The police said that during the year, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 60 lakh belonging to two notorious drug traffickers were attached.

Besides, stringent action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act was intensified against habitual offenders, resulting in the arrest and detention of eight notorious drug traffickers, while action against 10 more cases was under way, the SP said.

Sawan added that a de-addiction team has been constituted to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drugs and to identify addicts who need treatment. “The team has facilitated the treatment of 290 persons and counselled 650 individuals to overcome addiction. The police teams conducted 590 visits to drug-affected villages and motivated residents to share information about drug trafficking, assuring complete confidentiality of informers,” he said.

The Hisar police also took effective action against illicit liquor trade and registered 75 cases under the Excise Act and arrested 76 accused. During the operations, 3,061 bottles of country liquor, 8,112 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 1,600 litres of lahan were seized and three illicit distilleries destroyed, the SP added.

The officer said lists of habitual drug traffickers, who were recently sent to jail, and offenders repeatedly involved in trafficking are being prepared for taking a strict action. He said they are committed to dismantling drug networks at the grassroots level and urged the public to report information related to drug trafficking, illegal liquor, gambling or betting to the police control room or helpline numbers.

On December 2, the Chief Minister’s Flying Squad seized 45,400 capsules and tablets linked to drug abuse from the house of a medical store owner in Adampur town. A case was registered a case against him.

Sources said the flying squad officials got a tip-off that a medical store owner was allegedly supplying medicines linked to drug abuse without licence and proper bills.

The house owner could neither produce medicine bills nor a valid licence to run the medical store, the officials said, adding that during the questioning he admitted to have procured the stock from Hisar.

Notably, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had also taken action against the same medical store earlier and sealed it after finding an illegal stock of addictive medicines. The licence was also cancelled, yet the accused continued with the illegal trade.