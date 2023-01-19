Lookout circular for INLD state chief

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, January 18

The district police have issued a lookout circular for the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state chief and former MLA from Bahadurgarh Nafe Singh Rathi, so that he does not flee the country.

He is the main accused in the suicide case of Jagdish Rathi, son of a former minister Mange Ram Nambardar, along with five others, including his nephew Ajay Dalal, alias Sonu, and Sub-inspector Ashwani of the Haryana police. They were booked under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) by the Bahadurgarh police a week ago.

Confirming the development, Badli ASP Amit Kumar, who is also heading the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case, said raids were being conducted at possible hideouts of the accused to arrest them. “Some vital information regarding the case were gathered during the raids conducted in Gurugram, Mewat, Palwal and Bahadurgarh. An arrest warrant has also been issued against Nafe Singh Rathi who has also approached the court for anticipatory bail,” said Kumar.

Jagdish Rathi (50) committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his office in Bahadurgarh here on January 11. In the complaint lodged with the police, Jagdish’s son Gaurav Rathi alleged that the accused persons had grabbed their shop in February 2019 and were threatening to take their ancestral land and house too.