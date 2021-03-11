Loot at Gurugram jewellery shop, 3 nabbed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 9

The local police nabbed three men for robbing a jewellery shop on Sheetla Mata Road in Sector 5 here five days ago.

The accused were arrested by the crime unit, Palam Vihar, late Monday evening from Dwarka Expressway. They have been identified as Pradeep, a native of Jhajjar district, Abhimanyu, a resident of Sheetla Colony and Aman, a resident of Delhi.

A country-made pistol and two live cartridges have been recovered from their possession. After being produced before a city court, they were taken on one-day police remand today, for further questioning.

“During the interrogation it was revealed that one of the accused, Abhimanyu, lives near the jewellery shop and was under debt. He said he often saw the owner alone that made him hatch a plot to rob the shop. He shared his plan with his accomplices and the trio carried out the crime,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

The incident took place on August 4 around 3.15 pm, when the trio, armed with pistols and knives, entered RK Jewellers, located on Sheetla Mata Road, and decamped with the jewellery, including 300 gm of gold, 1 kg of silver and some diamonds, and over Rs 70,000 cash. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station and consequently, the police nabbed all three accused, who later confessed to the crime.

“We are questioning the accused and will recover the robbed items from them at the earliest,” Sangwan added.

