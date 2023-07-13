Loot case fake; one held

Tribune News Service

Rewari, July 12

Solving a loot case of Rs 6.70 lakh, the police on Sunday said the complainant gave Rs 5 lakh to her friend and fabricated a crime story to evade the parents’ wrath.

DSP Narendra Sangwan, while interacting with mediapersons, said the accused, identified as Sanskar Yadav, was arrested and Rs 5 lakh were recovered from him.

“Sanskar and the girl who filed the complaint, Shalu, became friends in 2022 on Instagram. Sanskar is a drug addict and was pressurising the girl for money,” said the DSP, adding that Sanskar has been sent to judicial custody. A case was registered in this connection with the Model Town police.

