Loot case: Four sentenced to 10 years in jail

Kurukshetra, March 31
The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Sharma has sentenced four persons to 10 years of imprisonment in a loot case.
The court held Pawan Kumar and Ajay, alias Hitler, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, and Narender Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar, guilty of the crime and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on each convict.
The Kurukshetra police spokesman said on May 7, 2019, the convicts had entered the house of a jeweller in Shahabad where they held a girl, her mother and domestic help hostage at gunpoint and assaulted them.
The convicts were carrying a knife and an iron rod. Later, they locked the victims in separate bathrooms and fled with ornaments and cash.
A case was registered at the Shahabad police station. During the investigation, four persons were arrested.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’
Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...
Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition
Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally
‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka
Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge