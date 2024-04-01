Loot case: Four sentenced to 10 years in jail

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 31

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Sharma has sentenced four persons to 10 years of imprisonment in a loot case.

The court held Pawan Kumar and Ajay, alias Hitler, both residents of Uttar Pradesh, Ranjit Singh, a resident of Punjab, and Narender Kumar, a resident of Yamunanagar, guilty of the crime and imposed a fine of Rs 36,000 on each convict.

The Kurukshetra police spokesman said on May 7, 2019, the convicts had entered the house of a jeweller in Shahabad where they held a girl, her mother and domestic help hostage at gunpoint and assaulted them.

The convicts were carrying a knife and an iron rod. Later, they locked the victims in separate bathrooms and fled with ornaments and cash.

A case was registered at the Shahabad police station. During the investigation, four persons were arrested.

