LoP Hooda seeks probe into HTET ‘irregularities’

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda on Monday alleged large-scale irregularities in the Haryana Teachers Eligibility Test (HTET), conducted across the state on July 4 and 5, and demanded a thorough and impartial inquiry into the matter.

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Speaking to mediapersons here, Hooda claimed that several complaints had emerged from examination centres, including the distribution of incorrect OMR sheets, wrong question papers and even unsealed question paper packets. He said the alleged lapses had raised serious concerns about the conduct of the examination and called for a fair and transparent investigation.

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“It appears that the BJP government is not conducting examinations but playing a cruel joke on the candidates. There were instances of incorrect paper distribution, flaws in paper setting, mismatches between the serial numbers of OMR sheets and question papers, and errors in the language of questions, suggesting that the entire paper had been prepared by a novice,” he said.

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Besides seeking an impartial inquiry, Hooda demanded that the government hear the grievances raised by candidates and take strict action against those responsible for the alleged irregularities in the HTET.

“While irregularities continue to plague teacher recruitment examinations in the state, 16 per cent of teaching posts remain vacant. As many as 16,435 of the 1,01,499 sanctioned posts are lying vacant. Yet, instead of filling these vacancies, the government remains preoccupied with examination-related scandals,” he added.

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Expressing concern over the state’s rising debt, Hooda claimed that Haryana’s total debt between the state’s formation in 1966 and 2014 stood at around Rs 60,000–70,000 crore. However, under the BJP government, the debt has risen sharply to nearly Rs 5.50 lakh crore between 2014 and 2026. He alleged that the BJP had pushed Haryana deep into debt during its tenure.

Alleging multiple scams during the BJP regime, the former Chief Minister also claimed that another paddy procurement scam had surfaced in Karnal. “Similarly, one scam after another is coming to light in the banking sector. Yet, as always, the government is trying to cover up the entire matter. Leaving aside banks, examinations and crops, this is a government under whose watch even the offerings made at the Lord Ram temple have allegedly been embezzled,” he said.

Hooda reiterated that the investigation into the Ram Mandir theft case should be conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge to ensure that no guilty person escapes and no innocent person is falsely implicated.