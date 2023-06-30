Loss of jobs during Covid pushed many to cybercrime: Probe

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 29

Loss of jobs during the Covid pandemic and ‘high risk shrinking profits’ of other crimes made majority of people turn to cybercrime in Mewat. The startling revelation has been made in the ongoing investigation of cybercrime patterns in the region by the Nuh police.

Having successfully reduced cybercrime complaints by around 27 per cent in Haryana after the country’s biggest raid on 40 hotspot villages in February, the police have gone ahead with profiling criminals and deterring others from joining crime.

The investigation of over 60 cyber criminals wanted in various cases across the nation revealed that majority of them took to cybercrime in 2021 when they lost their jobs both legal and illegal due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The National Capital Region recorded a spike of over 20 per cent in cybercrime complaints in 2021.

“Many of them were drivers of vehicles like the JCB or mini-trucks. Other had history of involvement in vehicle lifting or drug trafficking or similar crimes. As the Covid pandemic set in, majority of them lost their jobs and found it hard to meet both ends. So, they switched to cybercrime which gave instant money. The crackdown on other crimes made many shift to cybercrime,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said majority were recruited by high profile cybercriminals of Bharatpur, Alwar and Mathura who trained and inducted them into their respective gangs.

“Majority of these young men were either involved in mall-related crimes or petty jobs which they lost during the Covid pandemic. They were contacted through social media and offered high pay telephone calling work, which was cybercrime. They were trained in Rajasthan. The cybercrime has minimal risk and the accused earned more than they could do from other jobs or crimes,” said one of the 40 investigators who interrogated the arrested accused.

According to an MHA report, 54.1 per cent of total cybercrimes registered in India originated in the National Capital Region. The highest number of cybercrimes in the country over the last three years originated from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan.