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Home / Haryana / Losses dim Diwali for Fatehabad farmers

Losses dim Diwali for Fatehabad farmers

Protesters to spend festival outside Mini-Secretariat as they await govt intervention over damaged crops, canal closure

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:09 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Farmers protest in Fatehabad on Thursday.
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While people across the country are preparing to celebrate Diwali in their homes, hundreds of farmers in Fatehabad are set to spend the festival protesting outside the Mini-Secretariat. Upset over crop damage caused by unseasonal rain and hailstorms, along with a canal closure, the farmers have been staging a sit-in for the past three days.

The farmers have announced that they will continue their protest outside the DC office on Diwali and light earthen lamps at the site to register their anger against the government.

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On Thursday, the third day of the protest was jointly chaired by Satish Beniwal and Chhabil Das of Dhani Chhataria. The farmer leaders said they had been protesting since November 3 under open skies, but neither the government nor the district administration had approached them to address their concerns.

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They said hailstorms had completely damaged standing paddy crops, with grains falling from the ears and only stubble left in the fields.

The crop losses have pushed the farmers and agricultural labourers into a severe financial crisis, particularly with Diwali, Chhath Puja and the wedding season approaching. Many families are struggling to manage household expenses, repay loans and even buy new clothes for their children.

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The farmer leaders said the situation had left many families with little money to celebrate the festival. They reiterated that the farmers would light diyas at the protest site on Diwali instead of returning home.

Several farmers, labourers and youth attended the protest, including Ramesh Kumar, Sarpanch of Kairanwali, former sarpanches Nandi Sidhu and Balwan Singh, Surender of Gorakhpur, Begraj Godara, Omprakash Ding, Randhir Jodhkian, Madan Lal Kumharia and representatives of the Building and Other Construction Workers Union, including Rajesh Chaubara and Sukhdeep Randhawa.

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