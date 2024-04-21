Lotus will bloom in Karnal during Lok Sabha, Assembly poll: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 20

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini reached out to voters during a day-long visit to the Karnal assembly segment. Assembly byelection will be held in Karnal on May 25 and the BJP has fielded Saini as its candidate from this seat.

Saini expressed confidence that the lotus will bloom on both seats – one in the Karnal Lok Sabha and the second in the Karnal Assembly. “Two lotuses will bloom from Karnal, one will go to Delhi by electing Manohar Lal Khattar as MP and another one to Chandigarh by electing me as MLA,” said Saini.

Intensifying his poll campaign, the CM attended several programmes in the Karnal Assembly segment, which became vacant after the resignation of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar as MLA last month.

Saini highlighted the works done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre and former CM Khattar in Haryana, and said that people will elect the BJP to continue the pace of development in the country and Haryana. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country is progressing and has become more powerful. People have made up their minds to elect PM Modi for the third consecutive time,” said Saini, while addressing people during different programmes held in Sector 32, Transport Nagar Sector 4, Sector 8, Model Town, and other places.

He urged party workers and leaders to reach out to each and every voter to apprise them of the works done by the union and state governments. He thanked the party leadership for giving him the responsibility of CM and said, “BJP is the only organization where a worker is given significant responsibilities. In other parties, there is always a struggle for chairs,” he highlighted.

He assured the gathering in different public meetings that the benefits of the schemes initiated by former CM Manohar Lal in the state will continue to reach the people of the state.

He praised the tenure of Khattar and said that qualified youth are getting jobs without money and approach. People are getting benefits from various government schemes. To address grievances of people, the government has initiated the CM Window, through which complaints are being resolved and justice is being delivered to victims.

