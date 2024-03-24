Love, marriage, old age... MDU stages travails of life

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 23

‘Rang Rass’, a series of plays staged at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here in the last four days, depicted the darkness of social realities in the form of challenges being faced by the common man and his struggles in life. It also succeeded in raising the relevant question of why parents feel lonely as they age.

Eminent theatre personalities, directors and writers such as Arivind Gaur from Asmita Theatre Group, Delhi, Sonu Ronjhia of Meera Culture Group, Bhiwani, Sudesh Sharma of Theater for Theatre Group (TFT), Chandigarh and Kuldeep Kunal, an acclaimed play, web series and film script writer from Mumbai were part of this theatrical event.

Plays raising awareness about societal challenges afflicting people were staged during the four-day ‘Rang Rass’ festival at the MDU in Rohtak. Tribune photo

This festival began with the play ‘Ram Sajivan ki Prem Katha’ written by eminent Hindi writer Uday Prakash, which exposed the darkness of social realities under the outer cover of a love story.

‘Vitthala’, written by famous playwright Vijay Tendulkar and directed by renowned playwright Vishwas Chauhan, depicted the tale of a common man, who faces challenges in life after becoming a victim of ambition. The play pointed out religious dogmas and various social evils with humorous satire.

The third play, ‘Aankh Michauli’, kept the audience engaged with a satirical attack on inconsistencies of family life, highlighting the challenges of married life and pointing out the morality and immorality of desires. It was directed by Sonu Ronjiya and written by CP Desh Pandey.

Renowned director Sudesh Sharma’s play ‘Sandhya Chhaya’ was staged on the last day of the festival. This was presented by TFT, Chandigarh. The play put forth a straightforward question: ‘Parents who have been there for us our whole life, do they deserve a lonely old age?’

On the concluding day, MDU Vice-Chancellor Rajbir Singh said drama was an effective communication medium in performing arts, through which effective social messages could be delivered effectively.

The Rang Rass convener Harish Kumar, Head, Department of Mass Communication, said the event aimed at promoting performing arts in the university community, besides providing a platform to students for showcasing their acting skills.

Dr Jagbir Rathi was the co-convener of the festival, while Dean (Student Welfare) Randeep Rana was the organiser.

