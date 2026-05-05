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Home / Haryana / Low enrolment under Ayushman raises concern at Rohtak PGIMS

Low enrolment under Ayushman raises concern at Rohtak PGIMS

Departments asked to explain poor implementation, improve outreach

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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An inside view of an OPD block at PGIMS Rohtak. Tribune photo
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Several departments at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak, have reported low enrolment of patients under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat Scheme), prompting the institute’s administration to seek explanations from heads of departments (HoDs).

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Taking serious note of the issue, the PGIMS Director has issued a notice directing the departments concerned to submit replies and take immediate corrective measures to improve performance under the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme, which has been operational at the institute since 2018.

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Sources said the action follows a recent communication from the Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER), which sought a comprehensive status report from PGIMS regarding implementation of the scheme and challenges being faced.

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In response, PGIMS had asked all departments to provide data on Ayushman Bharat registrations over the past three years for submission to the DMER. However, the compiled data reportedly revealed underperformance in several departments in terms of patient enrolment and outreach.

The HoDs have been asked to explain the reasons behind the low enrolment figures and identify bottlenecks, if any, in the registration and treatment process. They have also been directed to outline steps being taken to address the gaps and improve participation.

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Officials indicated that the administration plans to conduct periodic reviews of departmental performance to ensure better implementation of the scheme and to maximise benefits for eligible patients.

Confirming the development, PGIMS Director Dr SK Singhal said the move is aimed at sensitising department heads about the importance of enrolling eligible patients.

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