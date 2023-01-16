Low occupancy in Faridabad a concern

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, January 15

Even with temperatures dropping to freezing cold, occupancy at the seven night shelters in Faridabad is poor. Many of the homeless can be seen spending nights in the open or under makeshift shelters arranged on their own, it is reported.

While Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has opened six night shelters — at Rajiv Chowk, Old Faridabad, Tubewell point Mathura Road- Sector-16 A, bus stand Ballabgarh, NIT bus stand, Dabua colony and Janata colony, the District Red Cross Society has provided such a facility at Drugs De-Addiction Centre in Sector-14.

But occupancy at all centres has still been less than 50 per cent of the capacity. Only three to five persons could be found staying in the majority of the shelters on any given day, said a caretaker. He said the staying capacity of the shelters is between 10 and 25 persons.

Sources claim that many of the homeless prefer to stay outside in order to get blankets or quilts provided by social activists during such weather.

“If one stays in a shelter, the occupant will get the facility only for a short, but those staying outside can get many donations permanently. Also, many of the homeless have already been residing in shanties,” said a district official. The number of shelters has been the same for the past several years, it is claimed.

“Food and quilts are being provided to the homeless stationed in shelters or even those who are sitting in the open,” said Bijender Sorot, secretary, District Red Cross Society. Volunteers have been deployed to provide meals, snacks and tea daily at all the shelters, he added.