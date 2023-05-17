Low-pressure water supply irks Sector 17 residents in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 16

Nearly 3,000 residents of Sector 17 are facing major water supply issues amid rising mercury levels in Gurugram.

Poor quality water Residents of Housing Board Colony in Sector 17 have complained about receiving contaminated water for the past 15 days. They alleged that sewer water was getting mixed with potable water.

For the last two weeks, residents have been witnessing erratic and low-pressure water supply, forcing them to depend on water tankers for daily consumption.

Moreover, the Municipal Corporation has not taken any action on the complaints filed by residents.

Workers carry out repair work in Gurugram.

“The situation is worsening with each passing day. We started experiencing the problem two weeks ago and now things are out of control,” said Rakesh Jinsi, president, RWA, Sector 17 A. “Our repeated complaints are falling on deaf ears. The problem of low-pressure supply started after some repair work was done at IFFCO Chowk.”

The RWA and residents blamed the obsolete water supply infrastructure as the biggest reason behind the problem. Today, a pumping motor got damaged, disrupting the supply in the morning. Though it was repaired by the afternoon, the problem of low-pressure supply continued.

“From motors to pipes to switches, everything is decades-old. The boosting station staff claim that they have requested for new equipment but have not received it yet. With no proper equipment, the water output has considerably reduced and residents are bearing the brunt of it,” added Jinsi.

“There has been a breach in the pipeline somewhere and we have been receiving contaminated water. The authorities are not responding to our complaints,” said Anup, local resident and councillor.

MC Commissioner PC Meena said a team had been instructed to resolve the issue at the earliest.