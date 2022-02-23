Low recovery of property tax hits fiscal health of Karnal MC

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 22

Low recovery of property tax is affecting the fiscal health of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC), which is already in dire straits.

Pending dues of Rs252.59 cr The KMC has pending dues of Rs 252.59 crore with the defaulters. A majority of these are institutions of the Union and state governments such as HAU Uchani, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board new grain market, SBI training centre, SD School market, Sadar Bazar, Jain Society, Sadar Bazar, PWD office, Model Town. More properties to be sealed We have sealed some properties in the past couple of months and in coming days, more properties will also be sealed and more recoveries made. — Devender Narwal, EO, KMC

As per the data, it has recovered Rs 7.01 crores against the total demand of the year Rs 23.35 crores of the current fiscal so far. It is the lowest recovery in the past couple of years.

Just one month is left for the current fiscal to end, sources say, the low recovery may affect the development works in the coming days.

The KMC has pending dues of Rs 252.59 crore with the defaulters and a majority of them are institutions belonging to the Union and state governments such as HAU Uchani, Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board new grain market, SBI training centre, SD School market, Sadar Bazar, Jain Society, Sadar Bazar, PWD office, Model Town. A 10-member committee is reviewing the pendency of the Central Government institutions such as NDRI, CSSRI, IIWBR, IARI, Sugarcane Breeding Institute, Post Office and others after holding a re-survey.

The data further said the KMC had outstanding dues of Rs 201.83 crore pending with the defaulters in 2016-17 and the annual demand was Rs 27.31 crore, but the KMC had recovered only Rs 13.24 crore. In 2017-18, the pending dues had increased to Rs 215.9 and the annual demand decreased to Rs 23.62 crore, but the recovery of Rs 8.19 crores was made.

In 2018-19, the pending dues increased to Rs 231.33 crores and the annual demand of the property tax reached to Rs 23.34 crores, but Rs 12.57 crores was recovered in this year. In 2019-20, the outstanding dues had increased to Rs 242.1 crores, and the annual demand of this year was Rs 23.35 crores. With the efforts of the KMC staff, recovery was improved and Rs 16.71 crores were recovered. In 2020-21, the defaulting amount reached to Rs 248.74 crores and the annual demand was the same -Rs 23.35 crores. This year, the KMC has recovered the highest Rs 19.50 crores.

To recover the pending dues, the KMC has given one-time waiver on interest on clearing dues in one installment. Besides, it has also given rebate of 25 per cent on the current year property tax.

The authorities claimed their focus would be on sealing and recovery in the coming days.

Devender Narwal, EO, KMC, said they had issued notices to around 2,115 persons having defaulting amount of more than Rs 1 lakh. “We have sealed some properties in the past couple of months and in coming days more properties will also be sealed and more recovery made,” Narwal added.

Special camps will also be organised to make people aware of the rebate on defaulting amount. Residents can avail the benefits of this rebate scheme by March 31, 2022.