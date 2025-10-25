Low sex ratio: Notices issued to 18 medical officers, 23 ANMs

The Health Department has issued notices to 18 medical officers and 23 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) over the low sex ratio at the birth recorded in their respective areas. Officials said the action was taken after recent data revealed low sex ratio in various villages across the district.

The data says 52 villages have been identified as “under lens”. Of these, 10 villages each fall under the Gharaunda and Nissing Community Health Centres (CHCs), six under Kunjpura CHC, five each under Ballah and Shamli CHCs, four each under Nilokheri and Assandh CHCs, three each under Taraori and Padha CHCs, and one each under Nigdhu and Indri CHCs.

“We have issued notices to medical officers and ANMs. They have been directed to explain the causes behind the low sex ratio in their jurisdictions and to take corrective measures immediately,” said Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Deputy Civil Surgeon, PCPNDT.

The fall in sex ratio was a matter of concern and they were determining the reasons behind the trend and ensuring that strict surveillance and counselling measures are in place, said Dr Chaudhary.

“Awareness drives, and door-to-door visits are being conducted to spread awareness and to promote gender equality and prevent illegal sex-determination practices,” she said, adding that they were also holding reverse tracking of abortion of pregnant women.

Dr Poonam Chaudhary, Civil Surgeon, Karnal, said all the incharges of CHCs and PHCs had been directed to submit weekly reports on births and monitor the functioning of ultrasound centres in their areas.

“Surprise inspections and data verification are being conducted to ensure compliance with the PCPNDT Act,” she said. She also highlighted an improvement in the overall sex ratio of the district, which was 934 till October 24. Four months back, it was 912.

She emphasised that improving the sex ratio was a top priority for the district, and accountability would be fixed at all levels of the health machinery.