Low traffic projections delay Hisar-Fatehabad-Sirsa rail line

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that the proposed 93-km railway line connecting Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa could not be taken forward due to low traffic projections, despite surveys having been conducted. He said both Hisar and Sirsa are already linked to the railway network through Bhattu Kalan and that approval of railway projects depends on factors such as expected traffic, financial viability, regional connectivity, congestion relief, socio-economic benefits, public demand and budget availability.

Advertisement

Reacting to the statement, Sirsa MP and former Union Minister Kumari Selja urged the Centre to reconsider the long-pending project. She said the Hisar-Fatehabad-Sirsa rail line has been a major demand of the region for years and shelving it solely on financial grounds would not be appropriate. Selja emphasised that the line would boost industry, trade, agriculture, education and transport facilities in the area.

Advertisement

Highlighting the historical and religious significance of Agroha, MP Selja noted that the town has become a major pilgrimage centre attracting devotees from across the country.

Advertisement

She called on the government to consider the social and religious importance of the project and to set a clear timeline for survey, approval and construction, stressing that the people of the region were eagerly awaiting improved rail connectivity.