The district administration has provided financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to two families, whose members suffered serious burn injuries due to a fire caused by an LPG cylinder leak in a labour quarter at Bherthal village in Yamunanagar district on April 9.

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All 10 injured persons are admitted to PGI, Chandigarh. However, one girl sustained injuries after a portion of a wall of the quarter fell on her following the cylinder blast. The incident reportedly occurred when a person was transferring LPG from one cylinder to another.

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“A financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh was provided to two families injured in the LPG fire incident in Bherthal village. The administration provided Rs 50,000 each to the affected families,” said Deputy Commissioner Preeti.

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She appealed to the public not to transfer gas or other flammable substances in this manner, as it endangers their lives and those of their families. She added that adequate gas was being supplied in the district and that proper arrangements had been made for workers employed in industries.

District Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Controller Nitish Singla said that workers can obtain a 5 kg cylinder and connection from the nearest gas agency by coordinating with their factory owner or the Labour Department and presenting any form of identification.

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“This scheme is being implemented specifically for migrant labourers. Therefore, consumers should not pay attention to rumours. There is adequate availability of gas cylinders in the district, and supplies are being delivered to consumers in a timely manner,” said Nitish Singla.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner-cum-president of the District Red Cross Society, Preeti, acting secretary of the District Red Cross Society, Sanjeev Dhiman, and a representative from the office of the District Food and Civil Supplies Controller inspected the site in Bherthal village.

During the inspection, it was found that these families had come from Bihar and West Bengal for work and did not even have bank accounts.

Sanjeev Dhiman said that a team of the district administration also visited PGI, Chandigarh to inquire about the wellbeing of all the injured and assured them of all possible assistance. He said that following the orders of the DC, the Red Cross Society immediately distributed Rs 50,000 each from the Disaster Relief Fund to the two injured families for treatment at PGI, Chandigarh.