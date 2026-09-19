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Home / Haryana / LPG cylinders explode as fire engulfs shanties in Karnal; no casualties

LPG cylinders explode as fire engulfs shanties in Karnal; no casualties

According to locals, around six shanties, housing several families, were gutted in the fire

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:49 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Clothes, food items, cash and jewellery kept inside the shanties were destroyed in the fire.
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A fire broke out in a cluster of shanties in Sector 32-33 here on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among residents. Several LPG cylinders reportedly exploded as the blaze spread through the area. No loss of life was reported and all residents were evacuated safely.

The Sector 32-33 police and fire brigade teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and managed to douse the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

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According to locals, around six shanties, housing several families, were gutted in the fire. Clothes, food items, cash and jewellery kept inside the shanties were destroyed.

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One of the affected women said the cash and other belongings had been kept aside for her daughter’s wedding. “Everything has been destroyed in the fire,” she said.

Locals said they were unaware of how the fire had started.

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Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, Sector 32-33 police station, said the incident would be investigated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. He said there were no casualties and all residents were safe. Around three LPG cylinders caught fire and exploded during the incident, he added.

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