LPG distributors flag consumer concerns over push to PNG in Haryana

The All India LPG Distributors Federation (North-West Region) has decided to approach Members of Parliament across the region to raise concerns over restrictions on new domestic LPG connections, the push to shift consumers to PNG and the financial viability of the LPG distribution network.

A delegation of the federation, led by president Verinder Kumar and general secretary Manoj B Nangia, met Sirsa MP Kumari Selja in Karnal recently and submitted a memorandum seeking her intervention with the Union government and support for raising the issues in Parliament.

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The federation represents LPG distributors of the three oil marketing companies across Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, J&K and Ladakh. It said the issues concerned both consumer choice and the livelihood of thousands of distributors and lakhs of workers dependent on the LPG network.

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Kumar said the federation understood the government’s objective of reducing dependence on LPG amid supply-chain disruptions and increased reliance on imports. However, he said the transition to PNG should not come at the expense of consumers who continued to depend on LPG.

The federation sought a review of the restrictions on new domestic LPG connections and demanded a transparent mechanism to enable eligible consumers to obtain 14.2-kg connections.

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Kumar highlighted the financial burden on lower-income families, saying the security deposit for a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder was around Rs 2,200, while a refill cost about Rs 951.50 in Chandigarh. In comparison, a 10-kg commercial cylinder required a security deposit of around Rs 3,000 and a refill cost nearly Rs 1,595.50.

Nangia said many consumers seeking new connections were approaching LPG distributors despite PNG being unavailable in their areas. He also claimed the installation cost of PNG was higher than that of LPG connections.

The federation opposed pressure on consumers in areas where PNG was available to surrender LPG connections and shift to the piped fuel. Nangia said consumers should retain the right to choose their cooking fuel based on affordability, reliability and portability. The federation warned that forcing consumers to surrender LPG connections could create a monopoly for PNG providers and expose consumers to unfavourable pricing.

It also raised concerns over around 26,000 LPG distributors and said nearly half had been allotted under social-objective schemes for war widows, decorated defence personnel, SC/ST beneficiaries, Kargil war heroes and unemployed graduates.