LPG shortage: Schools allowed to use firewood for midday meals

Amid complaints from government-run schools, especially in remote areas, about difficulties in procuring LPG cylinders for cooking the mid-day meal, the Directorate of Elementary Education, Haryana has permitted schools to temporarily use firewood.

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Officials said the decision has been taken to ensure the uninterrupted implementation of the Mid-Day Meal scheme across the state. The Directorate has directed all District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to coordinate with gas agencies to ensure timely supply of LPG cylinders. However, where immediate supply is not possible, schools have been allowed to use firewood so that meals for students are not disrupted.

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Teachers from government schools confirmed the challenges, stating that earlier LPG cylinders were delivered directly to schools, but now they often have to arrange collection themselves. They said delays in supply have forced schools to assign teachers the additional task of fetching cylinders, affecting academic work.

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“We have to send a teacher to bring a cylinder either from the agency or the delivery point, which is difficult and time-consuming,” said a teacher. While welcoming the move as a temporary relief, teachers also expressed concerns over its long-term impact.

“Ensuing the cooking of mid-day meal with the use of firewood is a welcome step, but it may affect the health of mid-day meal workers and also pollute the environment. We request the authorities to ensure the delivery of LPG cylinders in schools,” said another teacher.

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Confirming the directive, Rohtas Kumar Verma, District Education Officer (DEO), Karnal, said most schools in the district are receiving LPG cylinders, and issues faced by a few have been addressed.

He said the midday meal was aimed at providing nutritious food to children, and the temporary measure has been taken to avoid any disruption. “Schools have been permitted to temporarily use firewood for cooking. This step is intended to guarantee that students continue to receive their meals without interruption,” he added.